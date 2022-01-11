Masks to remain optional in Pender County schools

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Education has unanimously voted to keep masks optional for schools in the district.

With the omicron variant of COVID-19 leading to record case numbers across the state, some school districts, including in New Hanover and Bladen counties, have returned to mandating masks in schools.

Like Pender — students and teachers in schools in Brunswick County have the option to wear a mask or not.

This is a developing story. WWAY will bring you more details on the Board of Education meeting later tonight.