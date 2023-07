Masonboro Loop Road closing Thursday night for stormwater drainage pipe installation

Masonboro Loop Road (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Masonboro Loop Road will be closed Thursday night for stormwater drainage pipe installation.

Officials say the closure will take place in the vicinity of Navaho Trail.

The road is expected to remain closed from 8:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday.

Crews are installing the 24-inch pipe beneath the street as part of the construction of the Masoboro Loop Trail.