Masonboro.org holding annual benefit to celebrate 15 years on the island

MASONBORO, NC (WWAY) — Masonboro.org is celebrating 15 years on the island with their annual benefit.

The party is planned for Thursday at the Bradley Creek Marina clubhouse from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

There will be live music, auction items, prizes, food and fun.

Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door.

Children under 13 get in free.