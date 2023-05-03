Masonic Home for Children celebrating 150 years with event at NASCAR Hall of Fame

OXFORD, NC (WWAY) — NASCAR Xfinity winner Jeremy Clements will compete at Charlotte in late May with a unique sponsor — the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford.

They car’s eye-catching look will be unveiled May 17th at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

Marty Hunt, who died in December, and Jimmy Moore were Masonic brothers from Wilmington, who believed a high-profile NASCAR sponsorship would help generate donations and attention to support the home’s mission.

Supported almost entirely by donations since opening in 1873, the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford has assisted more than 11,000 children during its lifespan. It has provided non-stop safe haven for children from difficult circumstances.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling of the car at 11:00 a.m. on May 17th. The event is free, but there is a fee to park and tour the Hall of Fame.

To donate to the Masonic Home for Children, click HERE.

The race will take place in Charlotte on May 27th.