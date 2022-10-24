McDonald’s announces return of McRib for ‘Farewell Tour’

McDonald's has announce their McRib is returning, but for the final time ever (Photo: McDonald's)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s fans rejoice — the McRib is coming back on Halloween!

The chain made the announcement on Monday, accompanied by some less-exciting news: this will be the McRib’s Farewell Tour.

The McRib has been a seasonal item since first being introduced in 1981, consisting of a pork patty, homestyle bun, McRib sauce, pickle slices and onions.

McDonald’s says the 520-calorie favorite will ride off into the sunset on November 20th.

So get yours before they’re gone (for good).