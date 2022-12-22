Mega Millions jackpot grows past half-billion-dollar mark ahead of holidays

The Mega Millions Jackpot has grown past the half-billion-dollar mark ahead of Friday's drawing (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Mega Millions jackpot continues its surge just in time for the holidays as it tops half a billion dollars for Friday night’s drawing.

A North Carolina winner would have the choice of taking home the $510 million jackpot as an annuity or $266.8 million in cash.

“Winning a jackpot like that would be an incredible gift this holiday season,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We are all hoping that a lucky North Carolinian can wake up Christmas Eve day with that life-changing prize.”

Even though the jackpot remains up for grabs, North Carolinians are taking home other great prizes. In Tuesday night’s drawing, a lucky ticket matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000. The ticket was purchased at the Citistop on Hoopers Creek Road in Fletcher in Henderson County.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been on a roll since two tickets in Florida and California split a $502 million jackpot in the Oct. 14 drawing. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The Powerball also has been on a roll recently as the Christmas Eve jackpot rises to $186 million, or $100.1 million in cash.