Mega Millions offering $940 million jackpot, fourth-largest in game’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to staggering levels (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolinians have a shot at the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions game Friday night as it now stands at $940 million.

A North Carolina winner would have the choice of taking home the $940 million jackpot as an annuity or $483.5 million in cash. The $940 million jackpot represents the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

“Winning a jackpot of that size would be an amazing way to start 2023,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Just remember there are nine ways to win so check your tickets carefully after Friday’s drawing. Good luck to all North Carolinians who are going for the jackpot.”

Even though the jackpot remains up for grabs, North Carolinians are taking home lots of other prizes as Tuesday’s drawing produced more than 84,000 winning tickets. One $2 ticket matched four white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000. The winner purchased the ticket using Online Play in Advance in Davie County.