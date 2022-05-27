Members of American Legion Post 68 hand out poppies to honor fallen soldiers

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of the John E. Jacobs American Legion Post 68 gave out poppies on National Poppy Day to honor fallen soldiers.

The group set up at four locations in Leland to hand out the flower, which symbolizes the blood shed during World War One.

The poppy is also the memorial flower of the American Legion Family and inspired the poem “In Flanders Fields”, written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae.

Post 68 also collected donations as part of the poppy campaign.

“Those poppies represent those veterans that have given their life and as American Legion posts throughout the country and various other veteran organizations, donations are used to support veterans that are in need of any services,” Post 68 member Lou Tranzillo said.

The poppy campaign is part of several events Post 68 holds throughout the year to bring awareness and raise money for vetrans services.