Members of SAG-AFTRA gather in Wilmington to support strikes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It has been a little more than one week since the Writers Guild of America ended their strike.

However, the SAG-AFTRA strike continues on.

It started back in July in solidarity with the writer’s strike.

The Washington Mid-Atlantic Local is the third largest SAG-AFTRA group in the country behind LA and New York.

Members of the group from the Cape Fear area gathered in downtown Wilmington on Thursday, October 5th, to show their support for their fellow strikers.

Strike captain and actor Jerry Winsett said they aren’t looking to make it rich but to just be paid a fair wage.

“We’re striking for us and they’re striking for us because it’s a difficult job being an actor,” Winsett said. “People don’t understand that it’s not just a day of standing in front of a camera. It’s all the hours of preparation going into that, the countless auditions that we do just to get that one job and we just want to be paid fairly, that’s it.”

Actress Kathryn Adams said its great being in Wilmington and seeing how the industry is spreading throughout the country.

“I feel very privileged and honored to be here, supporting Wilmington,” Adams said. “I think its an amazing community, I absolutely love it here. And I feel like, as the industry is growing, its crossing a lot of different cities too. You have Atlanta, you have Louisiana, it’s just growing exponentially.”

Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers restarted on Monday, October 2nd and is expected to continue through Monday, October 9th.