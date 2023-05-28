Memorial Day ceremony prep underway

At Wilmington National Cemetery on Sunday afternoon, organizers and volunteers cleaned and placed flags on the graves of soldiers to prep for the big ceremony being held Monday.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Originally known as “Decoration Day,” following the Civil War, Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971.

The Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a staging of flags, followed by special speakers, and a playing of the taps.

The service is expected to end at noon.

Hosted by the New Hanover County Veterans Council, the council hopes to serve the reminder that “all gave some, some gave all.”