Mental health treatment facility extending services in Raleigh to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A mental health treatment facility with ties to the Raleigh area is now setting up shop in Wilmington.

One-Eighty Counseling held a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon across from Mayfaire Town Center.

The team of therapists offer counseling for children and adults of all ages.

Founder and President, Sarah Coates, said she and her team have a focus on squashing the stigma around people seeking mental health treatment.

“We all have struggles and anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD, trauma. All of these areas are areas of mental health treatment. And we just want people to know that it’s ok to not be ok and it’s ok to seek out counseling,” Coates said.

One-eighty Counseling first opened its doors in 2007 and has six other locations in the Triangle area.

Coates said she is excited for the opportunity to expand her services to the coast.