Mike Chappell Park skate park temporarily closed due to vulgar vandalism

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation announced Sunday that the skate park at Mike Chappell Park will be closed until further notice.

According to their Facebook page, the park was vandalized with vulgar language and will be removed before the park is reopened.

They say there are 8 cameras throughout the park with they are currently reviewing.

The organization asks anyone who has any idea who vandalized the park to contact the Carolina Beach Police Department.