Mild temperatures on Christmas Day draw people to the beach

Beachgoers enjoy Oak Island Beach on Christmas December 25, 2021 (Photo: WWAY)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Beaches across the Cape Fear region had visitors from near and far flocking to them on Christmas.

The clear skies and temperate weather brought many people to Oak Island Beach, to enjoy the holiday with the sand beneath their feet.

For some beachgoers it’s a Christmas tradition to walk the beach with family, friends, and pets, watching the waves.

One man told WWAY he is visiting from Ohio, thankful to enjoy his Christmas at the beach on a sunny day.

“The biggest reason I came down here was for the weather. I love the beach, it’s good exercise. I do come down here to walk every day. Just four or five days ago when it was in 70’s, I was swimming in this ocean, you know, and meanwhile my friends back home are shoveling snow,” said Mike Poole, beachgoer.

Many passersby’s said one of their favorite ways to celebrate Christmas on the coast is by heading to the beach after opening presents around the tree.