Military wife running Boston Marathon helps raise money for families of deployed soldiers

Fort Bragg (Photo: WTVD)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) — While thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers are deployed to Europe, one military spouse is using her passion for running to support her deployed husband and the thousands of other Army spouses affected by this deployment by running the Boston Marathon — raising thousands of dollars for the USO.

For Army spouse and mother of three Mary Vaughn, running has been an important tool in dealing with the stress of military life.

“It’s been most useful during deployment, having something to work toward every single day and look forward to while John has been deployed,” Vaughn said. “Without it, I would be very stressed.”

Her husband, Capt. John Vaughn, is among the thousands deployed to Poland in February to provide support for Ukraine.

Vaughn used her husband’s deployment as motivation to train for a mission all her own, running the Boston Marathon to raise money for the USO.

“Being strong for my kids and keeping things moving in the absence of our spouse, for me, it was a big undertaking this deployment, and to be honest, I’m really proud of what I have done this deployment,” she said.

Along with her fellow teammates, Vaughn has helped raise more than $100,000 that goes to helping military families just like hers during deployment.

Read more by clicking here.