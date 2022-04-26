Minimum wage for Kure Beach lifeguards raised to $15 per hour

Kure Beach lifeguards are getting a pay raise.

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Kure Beach lifeguards are getting a pay raise.

At Monday night’s meeting, the town council voted to approve a $13,389 budget amendment that would raise the minimum wage for lifeguards to $15 per hour.

During a budget meeting earlier this month, the council agreed to raise the pay rate for lifeguards for the 2022 season to be competitive with neighboring beach towns.

Previously, lifeguards were making $11.75 per hour. Ocean Rescue Director JD Lanier says they were hoping to get to $13 per hour this year and they are happy that their goal was not only met but was exceeded.

Lanier says it was a challenge to find guards last year and this year is the first year they’ve opened online applications. So far, he says they’ve received close to 20 applications.

“Which is a lot better than it was last year. Like I said, pretty slim pickings last year,” Lanier said. “I think with this raise and on top of word of mouth and also high schoolers being in school, I think it really helped out a lot.”

Applications are still open for the 2022 season. To apply, visit here.

Tryouts will be held by the Kure Beach Pier on May 7 and May 14 at 10 am.