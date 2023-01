Missing Columbus County woman located, arrested for outstanding warrants

A missing woman has been found and arrested (Photo: MGN Online)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing woman.

Alexandria Elliot was reported missing by her family on December 28, 2022.

On January 3rd, Elliot contacted a family member via Facebook Messenger video chat.

Elliott was transported by a friend to a residence on Bee Tree Road in Chadbourn.

Detectives were on scene when she arrived. She was taken into custody for outstanding warrants.