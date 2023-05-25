Missing Leland man found, charged with misdemeanor child abuse

Anthony Andrew Snyder has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A man who had been reported missing has been found safe and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

40-year-old Anthony Andrew Snyder of Colon Mintz Road was charged after the Sheriff’s Office says he was avoiding a court appearance for probation violation charges. They say he went into a heavily wooded lot close to his residence and was unable to find his way out.

Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with the BCSO Man Tracking Team, Vice and Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Drone Unit and Air One.

After a short search, officers were able to locate Snyder in a dense, wooded area. With the assistance of the BCSO SHERP utility task vehicle, the team was able to reach him and pull him out of the woods safely and without harm.