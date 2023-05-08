Missing woman survives on lollipops and wine for 5 days stranded in Australian bushland

(CBS NEWS) — A woman who went missing for five days in the Australian bushland has been found after surviving for five days on lollipops and a bottle of wine, authorities said late Friday. The dramatic rescue was caught on video by a police helicopter.

Authorities in Victoria said the 48-year-old woman — identified only by her first name Lillian — was finally located in dense bushland after she took a wrong turn, ended up on a dead-end road and her car got stuck in mud.

A police helicopter was scouring the hilly terrain on Thursday when they spotted Lillian’s car at the end of a dirt road in Mitta Mitta — nearly 40 miles away from the nearest town. Video from the chopper shows a police van being directed to her location, where she was found safe. Lillian was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration, police said.

Police say Lillian’s loved ones called police last week when she didn’t make her daily call to check in with them.

Emergency services made extensive searches of the region over the past week but were unable to find any sign of her until the helicopter was deployed.

“Due to health issues she was unable to try and walk for help so stayed with her car,” said Wodonga Police Station Sergeant Martin Torpey said. “She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her.”

Torpey said the woman was only planning a short day trip so had only taken a couple of snacks and lollilops.

“The only liquid Lillian, who doesn’t drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through,” Torpey said.

The officer said she was able to use her car heater to keep her warm overnight. According to AccuWeather, the low temperature was 36 degrees in the area on the day she was rescued.

“After being lost in the bush for five days, she was extremely relieved and grateful to see us and we were just as happy to see her,” Torpey said.