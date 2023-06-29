Mission Serve partners with Boys and Girls Home to help serve community

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — In Columbus County on Thursday, more than a hundred teens from around the country rolled up their sleeves to help others in need.

It’s all part of a group called Mission Serve, and they’re working in a number of communities on a variety of projects.

Roughly 160 volunteers traveled to the Cape Fear to help make a difference.

Mission Service has partnered with the Boys and Girls Home to give them a chance to work, and make connections with other kids their age.

Raegen Kennedy, a volunteer with Mission Serve, said she has experience in helping in similar projects.

“I’ve been digging holes. I’m the oldest one here, and I’ve done it the longest, so I try to let the middle schoolers get an experience that I’ve already had.”

Jackson Monk, Program Director of Mission Serve, describes the benefits that these projects have on the kids.

“It also lets youth develop different types of leadership skills. New skills in both carpentry and just service — learning how to serve in their community.”

Hazel Johnson is one of the people receiving this service, and she now has a wheelchair ramp at her house.

“I never thought I’d be lucky enough to get this done. So, I don’t have enough words to even say ‘thank you’. I normally have a lot to say. But today, I’ve had a loss for words.”

Johnson says this mission group has helped make her more comfortable in her own home.

She also adds that this good deed will extend beyond her.

This wheelchair ramp with allow her and her daughter, who is also her neighbor, to better access each other.