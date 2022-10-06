Mobile Mammogram Unit coming to YWCA

Novant's Mobile Mammogram Unit will be at the YWCA on October 13th (Photo: Novant Health / YWCA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is hosting an event attempting to provide early detection of the disease.

YWCA will host Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit on October 13th from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm at 2815 S. College Road in Wilmington.

Organizers say appointments to receive a mammogram are not required but are recommended. Patients will need a PCP or OB/GYN to schedule their mammogram and receive the mammogram report. To reserve a time slot you can call 910-721-1485. You are also asked to bring an insurance card and government issued ID for the appointment, if able.

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center’s Mobile Mammogram Unit has a team of female technologists, uses digital mammography, and has the convenience of being on-site at YWCA Lower Cape Fear with the luxury of privacy. Interpretation services will also be available to enable communication with patients.