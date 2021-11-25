Molly Pitcher’s American Grill feeds people spending Thanksgiving alone

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A restaurant in Wilmington invited in people who are not with family and friends on Thanksgiving. Molly Pitcher’s American Grill opened its doors this afternoon for the holiday.

Usually it is closed for Thanksgiving, but instead the owners and several employees spent the day cooking for locals, and feeding them free of charge. The meal kicked off just after 2 pm, providing a surrogate home to those unable to be with their families this Thanksgiving.

One of the co-owners, talking about what this means to him.

“We were already planning on being here as a family and my team that works for me and some of the friends. So, you know why not? the more the merrier. It’s a blessing we’ve been opening up in a pandemic and all the people that have supported us, you know. It’s very easy to give back,” said Chris Graham, Molly Pitcher’s co-owner.

Molly Pitcher’s posted about the event on it’s Facebook Page and began cooking for the event early this morning.