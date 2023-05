Mom To Mom: D-I-Y Piñata

In this week's Mom to Mom Mandy Williams shows us a creative way to make a piñata for all you kids' fiestas!

(WWAY)— With Cinco de Mayo in just a few days, it’s a good time to have a little fiesta fun. On this week’s Mom-To-Mom, Mandy Williams shows us a budget-friendly way to share some sweets and get active with your kids. All you will need is a t-shirt, candy and super glue. See how it all comes together in the video.