Mom To Mom: D-I-Y Sponge Sailboat

On today's Mom to Mom, Mandy Willamson shows us a simple craft for the summer

(WWAY)—Today on Mom to Mom we are making a fun craft perfect for summer days by the water and for bath time. Join Mandy Williamson as she makes sailboats using construction paper, sponges, scissors, glue and skewers. Watch the video to see how it all comes together and how you can recreate this craft at home.