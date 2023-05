Mom-To-Mom: Creative Graduation Gift

On today's Mom to Mom, Mandy Willamson shows us the perfect gift idea to go with your graduate's cap and gown.

(WWAY)— It’s commencement time in the Cape Fear, and if you know a graduate, we have the perfect gift idea to go with their cap and gown. Today on Mom to Mom, Mandy Willamson shows us the perfect gift idea to go with your graduate’s cap and gown. Watch the video to see how it comes together!