Mom To Mom: Homemade Laundry Detergent

In this week's Mom to Mom Mandy Williams shows us a way to make homemade laundry detergent just in time for spring cleaning

(WWAY)—Today on Mom to Mom we are making a product just in time for spring cleaning. Join Mandy Williamson as she makes homemade laundry detergent with just three staple ingredients for your next full load. Watch the video and see how to make this budget-friendly cleaner.