Mom To Mom: Ice Cream Party Hack

On today's Mom to Mom, Mandy Willamson gives us the scoop for an easy ice cream party.

(WWAY)— Summer break means time to break out the sweet treats. Join Mandy Williamson as she makes a batch of ice cream that is easy to scoop and so much fun for kids. Watch the video to see how it all comes together and how you can recreate this hack for your next ice cream party.