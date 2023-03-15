Mom To Mom: Magic Leprechaun Rocks

With St. Patrick's Day only two days away, there are many ways to put your kiddos in the lucky spirit. Mandy Williamson has all the gold on how to start a creative hunt on this Mom To Mom.

(WWAY)— Today on Mom to Mom we are bringing the magic to life for St. Patrick’s Day. Join Mandy Williamson as she makes ‘magic leprechaun rocks.’ Leprechauns are known to be mischievous and up to no good, so on this Mom-To-Mom, we make magic rocks for the kids to find. Similar to looking for Easter eggs on Easter, this activity will have the kids looking for magic rocks that the leprechaun leaves behind. All you will need is baking soda, vinegar, food coloring, and gold coins! Watch how it will all come together.