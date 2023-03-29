Mom To Mom: Water Dye Game

In this week's Mom to Mom, Mandy Williamson has a creative activity that is educational for your kiddos. With just a few items, you can recreate the fun at home!

(WWAY)—In this week’s Mom to Mom Mandy Williams shows us a fun, different way to teach your toddlers about their shapes, colors, and animals. All you need is a transparent glass dish, a plastic cup, water, and a few other items. Your toddler will enjoy learning and have some fun with water at the same time. Watch this video to see how you can recreate this D-I-Y game.