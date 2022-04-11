Monday kicks off North Carolina’s “Speed a Little Lose a Lot” annual campaign

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Beginning this Monday and running through April 17th, law enforcement across the state will be cracking down on speeding.

It’s part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program “Speed a Little Lose a Lot” annual campaign to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and the potential consquences: the loss of a life.

A crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or higher is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality as a crash where the speed limit it 45 or 50 mph, and nearly five times as likely as a crash where the speed limit is below 40 mph.

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to negotiate curves or manuever around obstacles in the roadway.

Last year alone 424 people died in speeding-related crashes in North Carolina, with speeding contributing to nearly 25 percent of all fatal crashes, according to the NCDOT website.

North Carolina has what’s called an “absolute” speed law meaning even one mile per hour over, you’re technically breaking the law.

Law enforcement reminds drivers that you can’t get caught speeding if you don’t speed.