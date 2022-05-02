‘Monopoly’ asking fans to vote on which ‘Throwback Token’ should return

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The board game Monopoly is once again changing up the game, and they’re asking fans for their input on which token should go and which token should return to take its place.

Monopoly was originally patented on December 31, 1935 and has seen a number of chances in the nearly century since.

The first tokens included in the game were battleship, boot, cannon, thimble, top hat and iron. The battleship and top hat still remain, but the rest have been replace over the years by the current tokens of scottie, hazel, penguin, rubber ducky, T-Rex and racecar.

Voting is open on the Monopoly website for which token of wheelbarrow, thimble, iron, horse & rider, boot or money bag fans want to see return to the game.