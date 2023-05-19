Months-long road closure planned during Brunswick County bridge work

A months-long road closure is planned for a Brunswick County bridge (Photo: MGN)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A section of a Brunswick County road will close for the next several months while the N.C. Department of Transportation replaces a bridge.



Old Mill Creek Road SE will be closed at the bridge over Mill Creek between May 22nd and winter 2023.

Contractors will remove the existing bridge, built in 1968, and build a new one at the same location.



From George II Highway SE (N.C. 87), drivers will be detoured onto Funston Road, Swain Road SE to access Old Mill Creek Road.



Drivers should plan their commute ahead of time, as it may take longer than normal, and remain alert around the construction site.