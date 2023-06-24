Moores Creek Battlefield holds 1st Community Day

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Moores Creek National Battlefield held its 1st ever Community Day on Saturday, June 24th.

As part of the event, a number of nature and wildlife organizations from throughout Pender County came out for the event.

Visitors who came out also got to fish in Moores Creek, trying to see what they could catch.

Jason Collins is the head of interpretations for the battlefield.

He said there is a lot more to do while visiting than just seeing the battlefield.

“The goal of this event is to showcase all of the programs and natural resources that Moores Creek has to offer,” Collins said. “Cause so many of our visitors come to learn about the battlefield and the battle that took place here. But they often don’t realize all of the different natural resources that we have here.”

Collins said he plans on having food trucks and other activities be a part of next year’s community day.