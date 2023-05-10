Moores Creek National Battlefield hosting Kids to Parks Day

A special event is taking place on May 20th (Photo: Moores Creek National Battlefield)

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Moores Creek National Battlefield is holding a special event later this month to mark Kids to Parks Day.

The national day of outdoor play is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May, this year falling on May 20th. The day connects kids and families with their local, state, and national parks.

Organizers say the event at the battlefield will run from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

It will be used to highlight Loyalist and Patriot Soldiers who fought at Moores Creek Bridge.

Participants can make their own musket cartridge, learn the musket drill, join with patriot militia, view cannon and musket demonstrations.