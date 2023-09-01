Moores Creek National Battlefield remains closed due to continued Idalia flooding

Moores Creek National Battlefield is closed due to flooding (Photo: WWAY)

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Idalia is continuing to move further away from the Cape Fear, but flooding continues to be an issue in spots.

Moores Creek National Battlefield will remained closed through September 4th because of the high water.

The closure includes all park trails and roads.

Staff say a determination will be made about park operations for September 5, pending a thorough investigation of the safety of the park.