Moores Creek National Battlefield to Hold Christmas in the Colonies Event – FREE to the Public

CURRIE, NC (News Release) — On Saturday December 4, from 10 am – 3 pm, Moores Creek National Battlefield will be holding a “Christmas in the Colonies” event. Park staff, volunteers, and other living

historians will be offering a variety of programs and demonstrations focused on the celebration

of Christmas in the 18th century.

Demonstrations will include colonial music, as well as playing 18th century toys and games,

writing with quill and ink, candle making, musket demonstrations, living historians from Tryon

Palace, and so much more!

The event is free and open to the public. For a full listing of event details, including times

for the weapons demonstrations, please stay connected to us on Facebook

at www.facebook.com/moorescreeknps or visit our website at www.nps.gov/mocr. Event

information will be posted as it becomes available.

To promote our staff and visitors’ safety, masks are required in all NPS buildings and on all

forms of enclosed public transportation, regardless of location or vaccination status.

Additionally, masks must be worn in outdoors spaces where physical distancing cannot be

maintained, such as narrow or busy trails and overlooks. Individuals looking to get COVID-19

vaccine can visit vaccines.gov or text their ZIP code to 438829 to find a location close to them

and make an appointment.