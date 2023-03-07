More details revealed about proposed Leland baseball team

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — We’re continuing to learn more about a baseball stadium being proposed for Leland.

A press conference was held Tuesday morning at the Leland Cultural Arts Center providing details about the Brunswick County baseball club.

Renderings of the stadium and surrounding sites were revealed at the meeting.

The proposal would include a County-owned professional sports stadium with approximately 3,500 fixed seats and a flexible capacity to hold around 6,000 seats.

According to details revealed at the press conference, the team will likely be a new team, not pulled from somewhere else. It will also be a Single-A or Independent Team.

Traffic studies and evaluations are planned for traffic concerns. The stadium is also planned to host more than baseball.

Rev Entertainment is looking to match every dollar the county invests. There will be no bond.

