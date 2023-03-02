More than a dozen fires reported in Pender County within days

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County officials say people burning yard debris should think twice before lighting up.

Crews have had to respond to more than a dozen yard or brush fires that have gotten out of control over the past few days.

Pender County Emergency Management Director Tommy Batson says that while there isn’t a burning ban in place yet, warm weather, low humidity and somewhat dry conditions are making it easy for a small fire to turn into a big one, quickly.

“We suggest people wait to burn, using other options as considered as mulching or composting your materials. If you must burn, please look at the weather forecast for the day. Please do not burn on windy, dry days. If you choose to burn, we would ask you to obtain a North Carolina Forest Service online burn permit that is free,” said Batson.

Batson adds if you do obtain a burn permit, it allows you to burn only vegetative debris from your property, not household trash.

For more information regarding getting a burn permit, you can use the link below.

North Carolina Forest Service (ncforestservice.gov)