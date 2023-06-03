More than a thousand mile bike ride making a pit-stop in Wilmington

Since the group's first ride in 2008, more than 1,600 Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure cyclists have ridden more than 1.5 million miles and have raised more than $4 million while doing so.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 1,478 mile bike ride is taking place over the next four weeks and their most recent pit stop was in the Cape Fear.

The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure is a charity bicycle ride along the east coast and it’s raising money to pull people out of poverty housing, as each cyclist is sponsored.

The president of this organization, Mark Murphy, said the journey has been breathtaking because of both its difficulty, and beauty the east coast has to offer.

“Two things I love is riding my bike and helping people find safe places to raise their kids,” Mark Murphy, Fuller Center Atlanta’s President said.

Murphy said Sunday will be their day to rest before hitting the road again but in the meantime, they are looking forward to exploring Wilmington’s beaches before reaching their final destination, Portland, Maine.