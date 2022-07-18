Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard of Wilmington receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard has received $4,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard will use the gift to purchase food for the many people experiencing food insecurity in the Cape Fear region.

“Food Lion and Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation are instrumental in helping us provide food for the many families experiencing food insecurity. More and more families are coming to us for assistance, and Food Lion’s generosity makes a daily difference in the lives of those in need in the Cape Fear region. We thank them for their support with this grant

and the many stores in the area that donate food to help us in our mission to feed those who are experiencing food insecurity,” stated Roxann Lansdowne, executive director and chair of the Board of Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard serves the hungry in the Wilmington area through distribution of emergency food. This service is provided by volunteers in collaboration with community organizations and businesses without discrimination and with care to preserve the dignity of the individuals served.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves.

Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.