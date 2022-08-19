Mother speaks after two men charged in son’s shooting death

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A mother is speaking out after two men have been charged in the shooting death of her son, within 10 days of each other.

On Thursday, Wilmington Police arrested 21-year-old Trey’quan Jenkins with first degree murder in the shooting death of Tyshaun Delts.

Just 10 days before, police charged 21-year-old Cameron Gerald with Delts’ murder.

Delts’ mother, Tracion Flood, says she and her family are thankful there’s been arrests in the case.

“Just happy. We were just waiting, because Cameron had been running for about 2 and a half weeks from the US Marshalls. So, it was every day waiting for a phone call for him, Jenkins was already in jail, under two different charges, one in New Hanover County, and one in Raleigh in Wake County. So, he had been locked up since May 3, and so I knew where he was at, and it was just a matter of waiting,” said Flood.

Delts was shot on April 5 in the 200 block of North 11th Street in Wilmington. He died at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

In 2020, Delts was injured in a shooting on Carolina Beach Road that left a 15-year-old boy dead. Trequan Crews is facing numerous charges for that incident, including first-degree murder.

Flood says while pleased with arrests, she and her family are still grieving over the loss of Tyshaun,

“It’s traumatic, it’s devastating, and the thing is, –the arrests have been made, thank God. If only it meant Ty coming back through the door. He had so many more songs to do, he had so many more laughs, he had so many more people to touch, so it’s just hard that everything was taken, he was taken,” said Flood.

Flood said the process of getting justice for her son has been hard, and she’s ready for a conviction.

“It takes you back to day one, except we keep reliving it, –we keep reliving it, and then, you know, with the first arrest and then waiting for the second arrest, and now September 1 is another court date, it’s just a constant reliving it,” said Flood.

Flood is still asking for community members to come forward and provide Wilmington Police with anonymous tips. Tips can be submitted to WPD by sending a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.