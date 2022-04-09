Family wants answers after son killed in 11th street shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After her son, Tyshaun Delts was killed in shooting Tuesday, Tracion Flood wants answers.

Since Delts lost a friend in a shooting in 2018, Flood has taken the fight against gun violence personally. She puts together events for her organization, Hands Up Guns Down, urging people with information about shootings to come forward, and helping families in mourning.

“You know you never think it’s going to happen to you until it happens to you. And it’s so true,” said Flood.

Tuesday, April 5, 25-year-old Tyshaun Delts was shot near 11th and Chestnut Streets around 2:30 in the afternoon. Flood remembers rushing to the hospital.

“In my mind, when I was running to that door, he was walking out again,” she remembers. “And I didn’t pay attention when they called me in the room with the chaplain there. I didn’t pay that any attention. I just wanted them to tell me that Tyshaun was ok. But they didn’t tell me that.”

Since then, life has been a blur for the Floods. Grandmother Juanita Davis-Jacobs said all she has now are Delt’s pictures, old rap videos, and memories.

According to Jacobs, “You know, there’s nothing but just the memories. So that’s what we’ll hold onto, and look at the pictures, but we can’t hold you. I mean, he had a laugh. He had joy.”

The shooting was so sudden, the family is left with more questions than answers.

“I know they’re investigating, but I want some answers. I want to know why,” Jacobs continued.

For Flood, the fight to end gun violence has become even more personal.

“It broke my daddy, it broke my momma, and it broke my son,” she said.

If anyone has information, Flood asks them to break their silence.

“It broke us. And they took our baby.”

Since Tuesday’s shooting, Wilmington Police tracked down the car they believe was involved. The family urges anyone with information to call the police or use the anonymous Tip 411 app to help.