Motivational motorcyclist to resume shows at New Hanover County Schools

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A New Hanover County stuntman is putting his pedal to the metal yet again, offering motivational messages to students.

Dane Britt used to perform shows involving motorcycle stunts and parkour for students in New Hanover County Schools. Each show featured a moral, like discouraging bullying and encouraging kids to pursue their dreams.

When New Hanover County Schools discovered it didn’t have appropriate insurance to cover Britt’s stunt performances, the district terminated its agreement with Britt. During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Britt assured the Board that he has the proper insurance. The Board voted in favor of bringing back an altered version of his shows.

Britt says he often hears form students who say his presentation made a difference.

“Last night at the school board meeting, there was a kid who was like 16,” Britt recounted. “And his mom was saying he was at Murrayville Elementary when I was doing these shows every year. He’s seen my music shows, he’s seen the motorcycle shows, and he said it inspired him. He’s in band now at Laney now, he’s a drummer as well. You can’t, you know you can’t buy that. That’s huge.”

Britt said the shows will involve parkour and tumbling, music, and for younger students, Disney princesses.