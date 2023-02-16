Motorcyclist taken to hospital after wreck, charged with DWI

(Photo: MGN Online)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a wreck on Wednesday evening.

NC Highway Patrol said around 5:30 p.m., a passenger car and motorcycle were heading west on US 74 near NC 242.

Witnesses told Highway Patrol the motorcycle was driving and carelessly at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended the passenger car.

The motorcyclist, Kevin Dudney, was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dudney is charged with careless and reckless driving and DWI.

No one in the passenger car was hurt.