Multi-agency rescue and recovery training held in Lake Waccamaw to sharpen skills

Courtesy: Annick Joseph | WWAY

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) – The Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue held rescue and recovery-oriented training sessions over the weekend.

The training involved rescue agencies across Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, and after two fatalities – Lake Waccamaw’s Fire Chief Brandy Nance wanted to get the ball rolling and ready for their next emergency.

“This is something we had already been talking about, and had in the works to do, just in the high risk of lake Waccamaw,” she said.

The lake is unassuming – especially to non-locals, according to Nance.

“Our lake for all intense and purposes is very shallow around the edges, it could give people a false sense of security,” she said.

The depth drops up to 7 feet sporadically throughout the nearly 9 acres of freshwater, which makes it unpredictable.

“One side of the lake can be very calm and the other side may be white capping,” she said.

And that’s when boaters and swimmers can get into trouble, according to Nance.

The session started with the rescue portion of the training in the morning, then, then later that afternoon on to the recovery portion.

A specially designed mannequin was placed somewhere on the bottom of Lake Waccamaw designed to help first responders sharpen their skills when it comes to recovering a victim.

Nine boats were deployed in search of the “victim” which was located a few hours later, each agency observing the “body” on their

“We’re looking for the image right here this is our mannequin,” said Nance.

Training with surrounding agencies who routinely assist each other is crucial, Columbus Sheriff Dive Team Commander Mat Turner.

“We just want to learn how to use each other’s equipment and it just helps things run a little bit seamlessly,” Mat Turner.

Nance gives some tips whenever on the water that can save lives.

“Be prepared, wear your life jacket, have a buddy, let someone know where you’re going and when you’re coming back, check the weather,” she said.

Don’t wait to call 911 in an emergency, call them immediately, and according to Nance, that’s what they’re there for.

As training wrapped up, crews managed to tow a broken-down boat back to shore during training.

Waccamaw’s Fire Department has had five calls for service to date, two were drownings, both victims were not wearing a life jackets, according to Nance.

Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue, Lake Waccamaw EMS, Tabor City Fire Department, Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue, ADR Fire and Rescue, Whiteville Rescue , Whiteville Fire Department, Brunswick Fire Department, Bladen County Water Rescue, Columbus County Sheriff Office, Columbus County Emergency Management were at Saturday’s training session.