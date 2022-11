Multi-day controlled burned planned in New Hanover County

A controlled burn is scheduled to last through Thursday in a part of New Hanover County (Photo: File)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County.

The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials.

Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash during the burn.

NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue say they are aware of the burn and will be monitoring the situation through the week.