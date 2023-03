Multi-day lane closure taking place in Carolina Beach

Lane closures on part of a Carolina Beach road are happening soon (Photo: MGN)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Drivers should plan on a slight delay if they are driving through a part of Carolina Beach over the next several days.

Seventh Street will have one lane closed from Plymouth Ave. to the entrance of the recreation center while crews install new stormwater pipes in the area.

The closure will take place from March 23rd through 27th.