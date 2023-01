Multi-day road closure planned for Southport construction

Road work is planned along a Brunswick County road next week

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic may be impacted next week in parts of Brunswick County.

Lane closures are planned near Southport for bridge work along River Road, just south of NC133 Dosher Cutoff across Discharge Canal.

NCDOT says intermittent closures will take place on north and southbound lanes.

The work is scheduled to begin January 23rd and last through January 25th, 7:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. each day.