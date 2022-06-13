Multiple agencies assist in arrest of 2 Charlotte homicide suspects in Leland

LELAND, N.C. – In partnership with the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams, the Leland Police Department assisted with the arrest of two homicide suspects from Charlotte Monday afternoon after receiving a request from the NCSBI.

20-year-old Devion Brown of Charlotte and 22-year-old Tasjah Williams of Monroe were taken into custody without incident at the intersection of Village Road and Fairview Road around 3:00 pm.

The Leland Police Department expresses its appreciation for the partnership with Cape Fear Regional Special Teams, which consists of Leland Police, Wilmington Police, Carolina Beach Police, Wrightsville Beach Police, UNCW Police, Burgaw Police, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Leland Fire/Rescue, and the City of Wilmington Fire Department.