Multiple people facing breaking and entering auto charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department stopped multiple people early this morning around 4:00 am in the 4300 block of Spirea Drive after seeing a vehicle speed off rapidly.

After a search of the vehicle, one suspect ran away from the car, but was apprehended a short time later.

In the car, officers discovered several debit cards and a firearm. The debit card was determined to be stolen and after searching the area, officers located ten vehicles that had been broken into. One vehicle was also reported stolen.

20-year-old Arionna McKoy from Fayetteville, 18-year-old Demetris McNeill from Fayetteville, and 18-year-old Jade Wallace were charged with nine counts of Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

One 17-year-old juvenile also faces those charges, in addition to Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Mckoy, Wallace and McNeill are being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.