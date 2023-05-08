Murder suspect from West Virginia arrested in Pender County

Kenneth Stout (Photo: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for first degree murder in West Virginia was arrested in Pender County on Friday.

Kenneth Stout was wanted in connection with the death of Barbara Baker, a woman who was found dead in her vehicle on April 1, according to ABC affiliate WCHS.

On Friday, someone called Pender County 911 regarding a suspicious person, who they believed may have been wanted by U.S. Marshals.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, when Pender County deputies went to meet with Stout, he tried to run but was captured. Stout is in the Pender County Jail awaiting extradition.